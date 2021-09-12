HOUDIESHELL, Chris E.



Age 73 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Chris was born in Greenville, OH, on May 27, 1948, to the late Marvin and Bonnie (Teaford) Houdieshell. He was a Vietnam Army veteran and retired from Burger Iron and Rubber Seal. Chris was a lifetime member of VFW Post 6560. Preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Richard and Amber Cochran, and mother of his children Cathy Wooten. Surviving is his wife of 31 years Carol



(Cochran) Houdishell, 2 sons Mark (Melissa) Houdieshell, David (Leighanna) Houdieshell, 5 brothers, 3 sisters and spouses, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters-in-law and 1 brother-in-law. Graveside inurnment services will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery with Pastor Philip DeLorme officiating. A celebration of Chris' life will take place on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at VFW Post 6560, 5483 Wadsworth Road,



Dayton, OH 45414. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

