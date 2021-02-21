HOTTINGER, Charles E.



83, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1937, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late George and Josephine (Friend) Hottinger. In addition to his parents, Charles was



preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lucille "Mary Lou" Hottinger; sister, Mary Kirtz; brother, George Hottinger Sr.; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Cizek. Charles is survived by his children, Charles Edward Hottinger, Jr. of Miamisburg,



Thomas Edward (Diana) Hottinger of Hartville, OH, and



Catherine Anne (John) Bauer of Tipp City; grandchildren,



Hannah, Joel, Nathan, Mary, Nicole, Sarah and Jake; sisters, Josephine Cizek of Minnesota and Ruth Ann (Bernie) Allard of Texas; in-laws, Robert (Harriet) Collopy of Hawaii, Tom (Mary) Collopy of Alaska and Anne Marie Collopy of Minnesota; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He taught biology for several years and spent the remainder of his career as an ink chemist. Charles worked for Sinclair, Valentine and Flint Ink before retiring after 30 years of service. During retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher and tutor for Miamisburg Schools and Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School. Charles was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church where he



volunteered in many capacities. He was an avid stamp



collector, enjoyed gardening and was a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday at St. Henry Catholic Church, Dayton. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Prolife Across



America at P.O. Box 18669 Minneapolis, MN 55418. Personal condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com