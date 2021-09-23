HOTHEM, Elaine M.



68, of Centerville, Ohio, died on 19 September 2021, after a very brief illness. She was born on 15 October 1952, in



Middletown, Ohio, to Geneva (Spurlock) and Ross McIntosh, both who preceded her in death. Mrs. Hothem was married to Bob Hothem at the King Ave., Methodist Church at King and Neil in Columbus on 14 June 1975. They remained married over 46 years until her passing. She is survived by 2 children, Alyce Kaye (Frank) Weikel of Centerville and Michael Ross Hothem of Whitestown, Indiana. Very important to her was her grandson Noah Henry Weikel, who she spent much time with before her passing. She has one surviving sister, Gladys (Rick) Kershaw of Strongsville, Ohio, and extended family and friends. The late Mrs. Hothem was a retired employee of the Centerville Washington Township Library. Reading, to her



children, and her grandson gave her the most pleasure in life. Being a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan gave her the most angst.



Family will receive guests from 1-2 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton 45459) where a memorial service will begin at 2 PM. Family members respectfully



request masks be worn.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local food bank or library, in Elaine's memory.



