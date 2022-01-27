HOSTERT, James Ralph



Loving husband, father, and brother passed suddenly at home in the presence of his wife of fifty years, Frances Ann Kokochak on January 15, 2022, in Aurora, Colorado, a few days after back surgery.



Jim, the son of John and Adelina (Opipari) Hostert was born on February 17, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. No matter where Jim was living during his lifetime, Pittsburgh was always home. He was an avid sports fan and always remained loyal to the Pirates and Steelers.



Jim was a graduate of Dormont High School and Duquesne University. After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. In 1970 he moved to Fairborn, Ohio, to work as a civil servant at the United States Air Force Logistics Command and Air Force Security



Assistance Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He



retired in 1998 having served in the capacity of a computer programmer, computer analyst, and database administrator. When their only child, Jennifer Rae, moved to Denver, Colorado, in 2011, Jim and Frances followed her a year later and moved to Aurora. His family was the most important thing to him. Jim's favorite past times were following his Pittsburgh sports teams, playing bridge, and participating in fantasy baseball and football. His favorite form of music was Rock and Roll. Summer vacation locations were usually decided by



traveling to cities where the Pittsburgh Pirates were playing. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jim is survived by his wife, daughter Jennifer (Juan Carlos) Miranda, and only



sibling John (Judy) Hostert of Pittsburgh.



