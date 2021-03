HOSKINS, Helen



92, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband; 2 sons; her parents and 3 brothers. She is survived by 2 daughters-in-law; 3 grandsons; a granddaughter-in-law and 2 childhood friends. Helen was a longtime member of the Saville Hilltoppers Garden Club and leaves behind many friends. As per her wishes, her body has been donated to Wright State Medical School. There will be no services due to COVID-19.