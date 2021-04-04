HOSKINS, Carol Ann



Died April 2, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 21, 1947, to David and Dorothy (Shinn) Trissel in Dayton. Carol was the president of the cemetery board for Trissel Cemetery for 40 years.



Carol is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Dorcie Hoskins; children, Larry (Kristy) Woolery, Lisa (Steve) Davis; step-sons, Timothy Hoskins, Charles Hoskins, and Roger Hoskins; grandchildren, Joshua (Lynn) Davis, Danielle Davis, Hannah Woolery, Haley Woolery; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Davis, Levi Davis; niece, Judy Morris; and many other loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Evelyn



Trissel and Katie Trissel. She was a wonderful lady who led a wonderful life and will be dearly missed by all.



Visitation for Carol will be held at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., in New Lebanon on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m.



Burial to follow at Trissel Cemetery.

