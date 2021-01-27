X

HOSEY, James

HOSEY, James C.

James C. Hosey, age 71, of Springboro, Ohio, has driven his 455 Rocket into the sunset. Forever keeping the front ones turnings and the back ones burning. Waiting for the next cruise in down the road. James was born July 3rd, 1949, to the late James and Delores (Vinson) Hosey of Portsmouth, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn; his children, Rick (Jennifer) Moore, Melissa (Phil) Patrick; grandchildren, Danielle (Mikey) Wissinger, Nicholas Moore; great-granddaughter, Peyton Wissinger; and many nieces and nephews. He retired after 38.5 years of service at Harrison Radiator. Due to the family's concern for COVID-19, they have decided to post-pone services. A celebration of life will be held this spring at The Springboro Eagles with details to be released later. Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.




