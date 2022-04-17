journal-news logo
HORTON, Dominique

HORTON, Dominique A.

Age 19, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory

Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.


www.thomasfunerals.com


