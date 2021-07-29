HORNE, Mark Dwayne



Age 54, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born on



September 2, 1966, in Dayton OH, to the late Ulysses and Blanche V. Horne. He is



survived by his 3 brothers,



Gregory M., Michael Sr. (JoAnn) and David Horne;



Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH, with Minister Lamar Chambers, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens.


