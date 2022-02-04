HORN, Roberta Irene



Roberta Irene Horn, age 84 of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at



Hospice of Miami County. She was born on July 7, 1937, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of



Vernon and Laurabelle



(Willoughby) Vore. She retired from A.O. Smith after working over 20 years in several different roles there. She loved reading, all kinds of sewing, doing jigsaw puzzles and working with her flowers especially her African Violets. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband of over 36 years, John Horn; children John (Shelly) Daugherty, Scott Adkins, Deanna Potts and Beth (Herschel) Swann; stepchildren Kenny Horn, Steve (Jackie) Horn, Ed (Tonya) Horn, Kurt Horn and Virginia (Mark) Durst; grandchildren Nicole (Jason) Cooper, Natalie (Robbie) Hollinger, Abigail Daugherty, Cordell Daugherty, PJ (Fai)



Waldrop, Brittany (Josh) Joliff, Kylie (Jake) Knoderer, Alexis Adkins, Emily Adkins, John Douglas Horn, Sarah Horn,



Heather (Todd) Brandenberg, Angie (Jason) Kelly, Hope



(Anthony) McKinzie, Kenneth Horn, Melissa Horn, Jake Horn, Luke (Mary Jean) Horn, Paige Horn, Dakota Horn and Joshua Horn; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson John Wayne Horn; son-in-law Wes Potts; grandson Kyle Horn; brothers Carl Vore and Frances "Bud" Vore; sisters Delores Schlimmer, Katherine Saunders and Elsie Harper. Roberta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roberta's memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

