HORN, MARY

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HORN (Askren),

Mary Nell

88 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Mary

was born August 16, 1932,

in Winchester, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband James Horn, her parents Richard & Celesta Askren and 2 brothers Larry and David. She is survived by her children, Mike (Carla), Shelly Spohn (Steve), Bob (Tammy) and Larry; also 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 6 sisters and 1 brother. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:45 AM at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Road, Centerville, OH. Condolences may be shared with the family at


www.routsong.com


