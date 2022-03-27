HORN, Larry G.



Age 76, of Washington Twp, slipped away into the loving arms of his Almighty Father on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Larry was born on April 21, 1945, in El Paso, TX, to the late Burchell and Colleen Horn. He was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elizabeth; children, Larry (Mindy) Horn and Charles Horn; grandchildren, Bryan and Allison; sisters, Linda Vikmanis and Maxine Orum. Special thank you to the staff and nurses at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Private family services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



