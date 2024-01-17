Horn, Kishawna



age 23, departed this life on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Irving, Texas. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Services to follow 10:30 AM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.COM



