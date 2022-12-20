journal-news logo
X

HORN, Joy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HORN, Joy Joan

Age 90, of Casstown, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, Huber Heights Garden Club, and raised exotic animals. Joy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold "Bud"; parents Olie and Beatrice Carriker; sisters Eloise Thomas and Dorothy Carriker; and daughter Debra Brown. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Viki and Tim Goldschmidt of Huber Heights; sons and daughters-in-law Craig A. and Teresa of Tipp City, Douglas D. and Mary Jeane of Casstown and David M. and Rhonda of Huber Heights; special family Donna Horn of Huber Heights; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Private services at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
LEE, Sheila
3
SHERROCK, James
4
POWERS, Constance
5
DUNN, Frank
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top