HORN, Geraldine VAN

VAN HORN, Geraldine



Age 98, of Bainbridge, OH, died December 27, 2022. Preceded by husband, Robert Van Horn on March 10, 2015. Survived by daughter, Karen (Richard) Zedeker, Waynesville; sons, Ronald (Beverly) Van Horn, Springboro, Robert (Linda) Van Horn and Richard Van Horn, both of Mt. Vernon; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren. Services 1:00 PM, January 3, 2023, Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel. Viewing 12:00 PM-1:00 PM.



