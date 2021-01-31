HORANYI, John A.



John A. Horanyi died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 92. He is survived by his 4 children, Eva Bell, Kati Horanyi, Anna Lemons (Noel), and John Horanyi Jr. Preceded in death by his wife, Eva (2009). John came to the United States in 1957 as a Hungarian Refugee. He retired after 35 years at General Motors/Inland. He was an avid bicycle rider and was a long time member of the Dayton Cycling Club, where he rode over 1,000 miles a month well into his 80s. He was also a long time member at LA Fitness, exercising 3 times a week and swimming laps up until the pandemic. No memorial services are planned. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

