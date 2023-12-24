Hopper, Dolores

Hopper (Harris), Dolores C.



Dolores C. Hopper age 92 passed away Tuesday December 19, 2023. She was born October 8, 1931 in Hamilton to the late William and Bertie (nee Williams) Harris. Dolores was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for more than 50 years. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. Dolores is survived by five children Cathy Duerler, Linda (Bob) Reimer, Anita (Doug) Smith, Jennifer (Tony) Hoffman, Gary Hopper; nine grandchildren Kylee, Megan, Corey, Shaun, Brooke, Hunter, Hope, Cassie, Kodie; three great grandchildren Camila, Dekland, Raegan and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd Hopper, son in law Robert Duerler, and two brothers William Harris and Phillip Harris. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday December 28, 2023 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:30pm with Reverend Ed Beck officiating. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



