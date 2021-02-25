HOPKINS, William Dean



Age 67 of Brownsville, TN, formerly of Xenia, OH, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, peacefully at home. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Oscar and Nettie Hopkins. Dean is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl; a son, Kipp and his wife Shannon (aka, Shanny Sue) of Blanchester, OH; granddaughters, AnnaBelle and GraceLynn; daughter, Stephanie Lawson of Huber Heights and her



husband, Chad; grandsons, Mason and Braxton; half-brother, Oscar Hopkins, Jr. of Dayton, OH. Dean graduated from Park Hills High School, Fairborn, OH, in 1972. He spent his career working in the highway construction field for Danis Construction Heavy Highway Division, S.E. Johnson Construction Co, and then as owner, vice president of Mainline Road and Bridge Construction in Beavercreek, OH. Dean's greatest joy in his career was being able to work side by side with his father and then with his son. Throughout the greater Dayton/Cincinnati area you will drive on many projects that Dean was associated with. Dean was known for his work



ethic, his sense of humor and his love of family and friends. Good or bad no one walked away after meeting BDD that didn't remember him. He loved the friendships made during his time in thoroughbred breeding and racing and the knowledge those people provided and the companionship. His love for the Top of the Hill Gang and their families gave him



immeasurable joy, laughs and good times and a discovery of true southern hospitality. They welcomed him to Tennessee with open arms. He treasured the lifelong friendships he made through his work as well. Dean's greatest joy in life however was being a Dad and a Papaw. His lifelong rule of "no bad experiences with Papaw" held true until his last day. His one true regret will be that he died before watching his grandchildren graduate high school and college and succeed in their chosen field, marry (or not), have children (or not). He however was always proud of them every single day and loved them beyond measure. His love of gardening, wine making, woodworking and painting were his passions. His ability to fix things around the house and barn were legendary. He often said, " I've had a hell of a life" and indeed he did. He worked hard, loved hard and played hard. There will be less laughter in the world after today. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 5-7pm at Tobias



Funeral Home- Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Clinton County Animal Shelter, Wilmington, OH, or The Brownsville-Haywood County Humane Society, Brownsville, TN. Condolences and memories of Dean may be left for the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

