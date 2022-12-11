HOPKINS, Judith Ann



Age 81, of Springfield, passed away on December 9, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Springfield on June 4, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Juanita (Sparrow) Fleming. Judy was a 1959 graduate of Northeastern High School. She retired from Security National Bank in 2002, where she was their first female Branch Manager. Judy enjoyed square dancing with the Promenades, bowling and traveling with her husband, Steve. She was a member of New Moorefield United Methodist and later First Christian Church. Judy loved to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She found great pleasure in caring for others, including visiting shut-ins from her church and offering them communion. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Steve Hopkins Jr; children, Mark (Sharry) Haerr, Mike (Kelly) Haerr, John (Dianne) Haerr, Marcie Ridder, Kathi Hopkins, Chris (Marc) Grooms and Nancy (Freddie) Wyen; grandchildren, Allison (Paul) Ford, Lindsey Haerr, Tyler (Kelsie) Haerr, Sarah (Colby) Stout, Brian (Suzanne) Haerr, Rachel Haerr, Matthew Haerr, Audrey Haerr, Megan Ridder, Maggie Wyen, Ben (Brittney) Grooms and Laura (Michael) Price; great-grandchildren, Julia, Natalie, Amelia and Wyatt Haerr; siblings, Jean Kinney, Rosemary Adams, John Fleming and Harold "Bebop" Fleming. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Minnie Hopkins and her aunt Agnes Knaub. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 11am-Noon at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield. A celebration of Judy's life will begin at Noon in the church with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of serving the Hopkins family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



