HOPKINS, Diane S.



08/06/1934 - 10/17/2022



Diane Steele Harris Hopkins passed away on October 17, 2022, in Boca Raton, Florida. Born in Wister, Oklahoma on August 6, 1934, Diane grew up in Lexington, Missouri. She received her education at Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado, and The Ohio State University, where she met her husband John(Jack) Owen Hopkins. They were married for 66 years. Their son, John Owen Hopkins Jr. was an attorney in Boca Raton and son David Boone Hopkins is an executive with Calumite International in Boca Raton. At one time, Diane was active in the League of Women Voters, while living in Pennsylvania, writing the newsletter for that organization. She held numerous board positions in the Junior League of Princeton, New Jersey. She was the first President of the New Jersey Arts council of Junior Leagues in that state. She was a past board member of the New Jersey State Museum of Art in Trenton, New Jersey. The family moved to Boca Raton, Florida circa 1980, where Diane was past President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy for two terms as well as serving two terms as District Director for the Florida Division. She also edited the chapter newsletter for several years. She was Recording Secretary three years for the local Estahakee Chapter of the daughters of the American Revolution. She served a two-year term as President of the Colonial Dames of America, Everglades Chapter XIX. She also held numerous memberships in Genealogical and Historical Societies. Diane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, having served a four-year term as a Church Deacon. She leaves her husband, two sons and five grandchildren: Carly, Casey and Connor of Delray Beach, as well as Victoria and Rebecca of Boca Raton. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones. A visitation will be held at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL, on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 11am-noon, followed by a service to begin at noon. She will then be interred immediately following at the Boca Raton Mausoleum.

