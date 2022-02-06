Hamburger icon
HOOVER, Jerrold

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOOVER, Jerrold Wayne "Jerry"

Passed away on January 2, 2022. Born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 29, 1940. Jerry worked at International Harvester. He served in the U.S. military for many years. He moved to San Bernardino, California, in 1978. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1994.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; his daughters Jerri-Ann Gates and Yvette Sanchez; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; also a brother, James Hoover of PA; and a sister, Victoria Wilsted of TX; and cousins. A brother Harold "Dan" Hoover preceded him in death. Jerry's parents Wayne Maxwell Hoover and Patricia Irene (nee Lewis) Hoover also preceded him in death.

