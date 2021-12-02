HOOVER, Charles W.



"Charlie"



Charles "Charlie" W. Hoover, 85, of Springfield, passed away November 29, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 12, 1936, in Richmond, Virginia. Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had retired from the Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company, where he had been a Division Manager for the Dayton area. He also retired from Northwestern Local Schools, where he worked as a bus driver. He enjoyed playing golf at Snyder Park and Reid Park, where he was a member of the Geritol Group. He also enjoyed woodworking and building furniture. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years,



Kathy (Howard) Hoover; children, Charles Hoover, Jr., Donnie Hoover, and Christina Hoover; stepdaughter, Patricia Truran; and sisters, Patsy Puliman, Sharon Abbott, and Jody Cook. He was preceded in death by his father, Westmore Hoover, and mother and stepfather, Hazel (Evans) and Russell Collins. Per Charlie's wishes he will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

