Hoosier, Lillian



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Greater Love Christian Church, 2345 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

