HOOSE, Robert VAN

VAN HOOSE, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Van Hoose, 81, of Springfield, quietly passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence. Bob was born

December 24, 1939, in Urbana, Ohio, to Arbie and Ruby

(Humble) Van Hoose. He grew up in the Urbana area and was a resident of Springfield, Ohio, for many years. He graduated from Triad High School in 1958 and after many years of

service, he retired from COTA in Columbus, Ohio, and the Clark County Transit. Bob was preceded in death by his

parents and his wife of 31 years, Jeanetta Eva Van Hoose. He is survived by his children; Angela Kay Van Hoose, Robert Todd Van Hoose, Holly Lynn (Bryan) Lewis; step-daughter, Sheli Crotty, step-son-in-law; Dr. Mike Crotty, grandchildren; Zach (Casey) Ridder, Taylor Lewis and friend Sean Humphreys, step-grandchildren; Paige Crotty, Sierra Crotty and Andrew Crotty, great-grandchild; Ben Ridder, one brother; Rev. David (Esther) Van Hoose, two nephews; Tim Van Hoose and Terry (Carrie) Van Hoose. Bob was a member of the Mechanicsburg Masonic Lodge and a member of the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 North Main St., Urbana, Oho, with Rev. David Van Hoose

officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made

to the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union

Maintenance Fund. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www,jkzfh.com.

