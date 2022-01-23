Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

HOOPER, Marva

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOOPER, Marva Lou

MARVA LOU HOOPER, age 82, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, after a brief illness. Marva was born in McGuffey, Ohio on August 3, 1939, daughter of the late William and Merle Preston. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert Hooper; sibling, Saundra (Roger) Newfer; sisters-in-law, Sharon, Shirley, and Mary Preston,

Carol Ann Cummins, and Wilma Haven; and will be missed by her numerous nieces and nephews. Lou worked for many years at Westinghouse in Lima and later at Honeywell in

Urbana. She was an avid collector of various collectibles and an active member of the Shawnee Antique Motor Club. Graveside services will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Springfield on January 25, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
CORLISS, MARY
3
Gabringer, Phil
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
MANNING, Vernon
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top