HOOPER, Billy Ross



Of Trotwood, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 83 after a short illness. Bill moved from Tenaha, Texas, to Dayton, Ohio, in 1959 and started working for the Continental Baking Company, which later became Wonder Bread/Hostess Cake. He started out as a sanitation worker and later became the first Black route salesman for the company. He progressed from route sales, to sales manager and retired as branch manager at Hostess Cake after 40 years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Condroy Hooper and Mary Kent, sister Connie Irving, special aunt and uncle, Margie and Leroy Mayes, special aunt, Lela Beth Harris, and numerous other family members and friends. He is



survived by his wife of 61 years, Claudia Hooper, two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheri (Fred) Crawford, Joyce (Lawrence) Smith, two grandchildren, William and Ashley Crawford, three sisters, Anne (Carl) Jason, Greta Bowyer, Marva (Richard)



Daniel, three nieces, Sheila Carter, Rhonda Grace, Angela Rentie, eight nephews, Alvin Napier, Jr., Brent Napier, Yale Napier, Trevor Napier, Adam Kent, Paul Bowyer, Gregory Bowyer, Walter Street IV and countless other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc. The viewing will be from 11:00-12:00 and the service will begin at 12:00. The services will be streamed on Facebook and Zoom. Interment will be at West Memory Gardens.



