HOOK, Robert VAN

VAN HOOK, Robert B.



Age 84, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away on January 13th, 2021, at home.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph O. and



Jeanette Van Hook; and brother, Cloyd. Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Libby; daughter, Lisa; 4 sons, Barry (Missy), Brian (Jenn), Matt (Lisa), Ted Teister, brother, Mack (Inga); and eight grandchildren.



Bob was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and the Air Force Institute of Technology. He retired from DESC after 35 years as Director of Command Security and Bellbrook Police Dept. as Crime Prevention Officer. Bob's military service



included USNR and transfer to USAFR, retiring as a Lt. Colonel, during which time he served as Commander of Group Seven, Civil Air Patrol. He was an avid volunteer who served as



Chairman of Board for Day Air CU, NMUSAF, and AFA treasurer of Wright Memorial Chapter.



Bob loved flying, boating, wood working, traveling and he could build or fix anything.



In memory of Bob, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). A celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Conner & Koch Life



Celebration Home is serving the family.

