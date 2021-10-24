HONIOUS, Janet

HONIOUS (Lloyd), Janet Sue



Age 80, of New Lebanon, passed away on October 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert William Honious, Jr.; by a son, Bradley Honious; parents, Clarence and Ursel Lloyd and by her siblings, Clarence Jr., George, Annabell, Harold, Lawrence, Elaine, Phyllis and Rick. Janet is survived by a son, Albert William "Billy" Honious, III; daughter, Tina (Dave) Woodgeard; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Tue., Oct. 26 at the



GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 am until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

