Honious, Howard W.



89, passed away on Thursday May 11, 2023. Born in Greenfield, Ohio in 1933. He Graduated from Chaminade HS, joined and served in the Marine Corps. In 1955 he joined his father starting Honious Electric Inc. He earned his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton in 1973. He retired and closed the business in 1994. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Kathleen, his great grandson Carter, his parents Clarence and Marie Honious and his brothers Harold and Jim Honious. Survived by Children Timothy(Gina), Dan(Ann)of GA, Michael(Kathy), David(Donna)of AL, Nancy Huelsman(Michael) and Sharon Jeckering(Matt), Grandchildren Ellen(Josh), Chris (Kaite), Joe(Robbin), Dustin(Candice), Kelsey(Jeff), Stacey, Alex, Ben, Jordan, Adam, Sammi(Alex), 6 great grandchildren and brother Don Honious. Howard enjoyed Photography, Canoeing, Genealogy, Dayton history, reading books, the University of Dayton and Flyers sports. There will be a memorial mass Monday June 5 th at Noon at St. Albert the Great church in Kettering. There will be Visitation from 10:30am until time of mass on June 5 th at St. Albert the Great church. Family will have final internment at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

