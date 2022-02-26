HOLZINGER, Tara Rhea



Age 47, of Hamilton, passed away February 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born July 2, 1974, in Hamilton, the daughter of Ken and Judy (Koehler) Holzinger.



Tara graduated from Hamilton High School in 1992, and most recently worked as a Certified Veterinarian Technician for the Great Cincinnati Veterinarian Specialists. She was always willing to help someone or offer a hug when she would meet up with her friends and family. Tara would wittingly ask "how are you doing?", before you could ask the same, and would truly be sincere about her question. She was an angel and never met a stranger- "If you have two friends in your life you're a wealthy person". Tara was extremely wealthy. Anyone who knew her, will miss her dearly… for her smile, her laugh, her strength, or her true honesty of what she thought!



Tara leaves behind: her parents, Ken and Judy Holzinger; siblings, Scott Holzinger and Amy (Jason) Gadd; grandmother, Lois Koehler; a very devoted niece Layla Gadd, and Hannah Holzinger; nephews: Josh, Noah, and Aaron Holzinger; her



beloved Pug, Dewey; aunts, uncles cousins, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents Wilmer and Dena Marsh, grandparents Andrew and Margaret Holzinger and William Koehler.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Visitation, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge (Veteran's Park), 20 New London Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorials may be made to Animal Adoption Foundation (www.aafpets.org). Condolences may be to the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

