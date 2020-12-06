X

HOLTZCLAW, Claudia

Claudia Holtzclaw, age 74, died peacefully in her home on

December 3rd, 2020. A resident of Florida since her retirement in 2005, she lived and worked as a counselor, educator, and administrator in Japan, England, Germany, The Philippines Islands, Iceland, The Netherlands, Panama and Cuba as well as Arlington, Virginia, and Dayton, Ohio, for 40 years.

Vacations and retirement years were devoted to traveling with friends and family, political activities, and volunteering to work for social justice issues. Her cremains will be interred in the R.W. Emerson Garden at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Sarasota, Florida.

