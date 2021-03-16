Holtmann, Donald

HOLTMANN, Jr., Donald F.



Surrounded by loved ones, Donald F. Holtmann, Jr. passed away peacefully at 5:18 PM on Monday, March 8, 2021, at



Vitas Hospice, Broward Health North.



Born in Dayton, OH, to the late Donald F. and Helen Louise (nee Budroe) Holtman, Sr. He attended the University of



Dayton.



Don is survived by his son Donnie (Libby) Holtmann and grandsons Jacob and Max of Plano, TX; daughter Wendy



(Jeffrey) Price and granddaughter Morgan of Palm Coast, FL, and grandson Cameron of Cincinnati, sister Joan Ruth Seaton of Fairborn, OH, and brother Christopher Budroe (Rosalind) Holtmann of Edgewood, KY.



Don was known as "Coach Don" in Englewood, OH.



A Mass was held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach, FL, and burial at Deerfield Beach Memorial Cemetery.



Donations in his memory may be made to Vitas Hospice at Broward Health North or the Univ. of Dayton Champions & Scholars Athletic Scholarship Fund.



For more information please visit



www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com