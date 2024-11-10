Holp, Rollin Emerson "Ron"



Rollin Emerson "Ron" Holp, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away on November 3, 2024. He was born on June 9, 1932 in Farmersville, Ohio the son of Paul and Marguerite (Shell) Holp. Ron's generosity and community spirit made him a true pillar of Miamisburg. He was loved and respected by all and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Priser; his children, Mary Jo (Cox) Holp, Tim (Pam) Holp and Abigail (Mark) Romero; grandchildren, Reggie (Brad) Parkhurst, Casey (Kirk) Goode, Josh (Delores) Holp, Sam (Shelley) Holp, Travis Holp, Max Holp, Abbie Marie (Anna) Romero; Katie (Tyler) Collins, Adam Holp, Jake (Caroline) Romero, Ryan (Leah) Holp, Chad, Chelsea and Bradley; a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Joan, Sheralyn, and Jennie; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his Ron's Pizza family and many, many friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Abigayle (Smithers) Holp; sons, Jon Holp and Paul Holp; and his grandson, Ethan Holp. The community is invited to line the streets to watch Ron take his last trip through downtown Miamisburg, to which he was so dedicated and proud of, at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The procession will begin at Linden Ave, head north on First St, west on Ferry St, and then south on Main St, west on Linden Ave and north on Water St before heading to Shiloh Park Cemetery for a 1 PM graveside service that the community is also invited to attend. The graveside service will be officiated by Rev. Michael Hout and will include military honors provided by the American Legion Post #165Combined Honor Guard. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 3 PM at the American Legion Post #165, 35 N. Main St, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton, a trip that Ron was looking forward to taking but never had the chance, 200 Canary Court, Enon, OH 45323. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



