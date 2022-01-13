HOLMES, Melvin

HOLMES, Bishop Melvin



Bishop Melvin Holmes transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, January 8th 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital after



battling a lengthy illness.



Bishop Holmes was born on April 25, 1945, in Ozark, Alabama, to the late King and Eliza Holmes.



He is preceded in death by his parents, King and Eliza Holmes; wife, Mother Shirley Davis Holmes; brothers, Deacon King Holmes, Bishop Edward Holmes Sr., Bishop John Holmes; sisters, Missionary Esther



Rhodes and Eloise Coleman.



He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife, Mother Shelia Holmes; a loving and devoted daughter who managed his care until death, Deborah Lynn Letlow (Darryl); sons, Melvin Christopher Holmes (Kymberlee), Terence Holmes (Lelani) of Jacksonville, FL, Timothy Allan Holmes (Vicky), and Karen Bohannon all of Dayton; grandchildren, Brandon Holmes,



Justin Flournoy (RaShawn), Tiffany Parker (Torrey), Keith



Morrow and Katherine Bohannon; great-grandchildren, Lynsday Allan Holmes, Torrey Parker Jr., and Trae Parker; a



devoted assistant, Elder Deon Hunter (Sherry), The New Life Church Family and the United Christian Fellowship



Jurisdiction; a host of family, friends, nephews and nieces; and a special devoted niece, Terrie Burnette (Edward). Many will mourn the passing of this Man Of God.



Private Services for the family will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 14th at the New Life United Christian Fellowship Church, 1309 Yankee Rd., Middletown, Ohio. The public viewing will began at 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.



COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.



Arrangements entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial.



Interment Preble Memorial Gardens.

