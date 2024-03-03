Holmes, James Stewart



age 81, of Centerville, OH, passed away on February 23 at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Melinda Eberhard Holmes; daughters, Molly Girolamo (Todd), Leslie Backus (Chris), Sara Klekar (Ryan), and his eight adored grandchildren: Ted, Ben, Jon, Stewart, Kate, Sam, Caroline, and Jack. Jim is also survived by his brothers, Tom (Barb, deceased) and Rick (Vickie, deceased) Holmes, and brother-in-law, Roy Jr. (Laurie) Eberhard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Evelyne Holmes; his sister, Alison Roberts, and his in-laws, Roy and Martha Eberhard. Jim was born on May 19, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana. After moving to Dayton, he attended Fairview High School. He was a three-sport athlete and excelled in baseball. Jim attended Miami University, where he played baseball and was a proud member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Upon graduating from Miami, Jim started his career in sales at Xerox. He was with Xerox until he joined forces with his Eberhard in-laws to open a chain of Levi's retail stores, The Family Tree. He eventually moved on to become a General Manager with Kelley Transportation, Division of Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., from which he retired. Jim's greatest loves were his family, friends, and the game of golf. Beyond a loving marriage and raising his three girls, his greatest pride was hitting two holes in one at Sugar Valley Golf Club. An avid sports fan, he loved watching the Cincinnati Reds and UD Flyers. He was also known for his passion for music and the ability to craft the perfect playlist for any occasion. Never intimidated by a crowd, he was notorious for making toasts to honor those he loved and often ended a party at the piano with his signature song, "Come on Pretty Baby". Known for his integrity, loyalty, and wonderful sense of humor, Jim will be missed by so many. He leaves a legacy that inspires those who knew and adored him as a friend, husband, dad, and beloved "Poppy". A celebration of Jim's life will occur at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel on Tuesday, March 5th at 2 PM. Prior to the ceremony, visitation hours will take place from 11 AM to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



