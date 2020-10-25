X

HOLMES, Evelyne

HOLMES, Evelyne Stewart

Age 103, long and joyous life came to fulfillment on Monday, October 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Chester Holmes. She is survived by her children

Alison Roberts, Jim (Melinda) Holmes, Tom (Barb deceased) Holmes and Rick (Vickie) Holmes. A Celebration of Life by

Pastor Jay McMillen will be held 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1st, 2020, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. in

Dayton. The family will receive friends Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

until time of services. There will be safety protocols including mandatory masking and social distancing required, as it would be the family's wish to keep all safe and healthy. In lieu of flowers, Evelyne requested contributions to be made to Shiloh Church, UCC. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

