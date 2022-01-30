HOLMES, ELLEN

HOLMES (née Clawson), Ellen Mae



Died peacefully in her home on January 27, 2022. Ellen is



survived by her sons, Doug, Greg and Patrick, granddaughters, Sarah (Justin) Peacock, Heather (Jak) Krumholtz, Casey (Jason) Williams and great-grandchildren, Conner, Luke, Olivia, James, Effie, Catherine and Walker. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Don, parents Raymond and Letha, daughter-in-law, Cathy and siblings Bob and Carol. Ellen was born to Raymond and Letha Clawson in Gary, Indiana, on December 5, 1931. Ellen grew up in Yeoman, Indiana. Ellen graduated from



Delphi High School in 1949, then attending Methodist Hospital for nursing and marrying her high school sweetheart Don on May 4, 1952. Ellen and Don welcomed Doug in 1953 Greg in 1955 and Patrick in 1961. While raising their family all over the United States, Ellen made many lifelong friends and sparked her love of travel. Ellen and Don settled in Dayton, Ohio, near WPAFB and she started her long career at Miami Valley hospital as a RN in various nursing roles that she loved. Her career spanned 50 years. Ellen was the epitome of busy. She loved exercising, bowling, walking, traveling, volunteering and spending time with friends and family. Ellen was known for her sweet demeanor, especially her laugh. She was so proud of Indiana roots, especially watching IU and the yearly Indy 500. She was known for her fast driving, fanny packs and looking sharp in her matching colored outfits. Ellen loved her family deeply. She loved her frequent trips to Florida to see her granddaughters and sons. She also had a special part in raising her youngest granddaughter back in Ohio, cheering her own at every level. Ellen was a fighter. She did everything to keep dementia at bay and was feisty until the end. Her son, Patrick was her humble caregiver for the last several years. Gathering of friends to be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton.

