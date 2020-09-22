HOLLOWAY, John Robert Age 63 of Hamilton, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on September 2, 1957, the son of Robert and Barbara (Poysell) Holloway. He was a 1976 graduate of Taft High School and received an Associate's Degree in Business from Miami University. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps reserves. John had previously been employed at The Bass Pro Shop in the shipping and receiving department, prior to retiring. He was a past member of Westwood Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and being with his family. He is survived by his son, Travis (Dawn) Holloway, Hamilton; two granddaughters, Aubrie and Brooke and his brother, Steve (Tracy) Holloway, Grapevine, Texas. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday September 23, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

