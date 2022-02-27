HOLLOWAY, Annie Bea



77, of Springfield, passed away February 21, 2022, at Southbrook Care Center. She was born March 15, 1944, in Zebulon, Georgia, daughter of the late John and Mary (Jones) Smith. Mrs. Holloway had



received her Masters Degree in Psychology and retired from her position as Junior Warden at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She



enjoyed training dogs. Survivors include her son, William "Brian" Holloway of Springfield; grandson, Donovan Tyler Holloway; and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and other family members. Annie was a



people person who was always willing to help when needed. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

