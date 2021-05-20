HOLLON, Marcella Dorothy



94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was born in Landsaw, Kentucky, and lived most of her life in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Wendell (Windy) Eugene Hollon, her parents Howard Courtney Buchanan and Della Mae Buchanan, brother Howard Courtney Buchanan, brother Harold Gene Buchanan, and brother, Johnny Blaine



Buchanan.



Marcella was a member of the Naomi Primitive Baptist Church in Rogers, KY. Her first job was at Schwab's Pharmacy in Campton, KY, where she met her future husband. She later worked at Elder Beerman's Department Store in the Camera and Smoke Shop Departments. Her family, music, art, and crafting were her lifelong interests.



Marcella is survived by her children: Cheryl Steimle (George), of St. Petersburg, FL, Gary Hollon (Eileen Hoffman), of Laguna Beach, CA, Sheila Collins (Larry), of Bellbrook, OH, and Mark Hollon (Deanna), of Mason, OH, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



Marcella was known for her love of creating art and playing music on her favorite bass guitar, a traditional folk autoharp, and duets with Windy on harmonicas. She was an enthusiastic square dancer and founded the Tuesday Afternoon Plus dance club held at the Michael Soloman Pavillion. She also danced with the Kitty Hawk and Gem City Squares dance clubs.



Marcella and her late husband Windy belonged to several gospel quartets and performed with their children in a band known as The Hollon Family. Marcella was a designer seamstress, painted in oil on canvas and sketched in pencil and charcoal. She was an accomplished poet and a 1958 Ohio third place champion in longbow archery. Marcella was proficient and prolific with her quilting, crocheting, knitting, cooking, and gardening.



Visitation will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 6-8 pm at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. A viewing will take place at Porter and Sons, 769 E Main St, Campton, KY, 41301, Saturday, May 22, from 1-2 pm, followed by a graveside service conducted by Brother Glenville Powell at Adams Cemetery in Pine Ridge, KY.

