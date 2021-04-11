HOLLON, Lucille



Lucille Hollon, 101 years old of Monroe, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021. Lucille was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Russell and Mildred (Post) Dugan on April 15, 1920.



Lucille was a homemaker and very involved in the community. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown. She volunteered countless hours at Middletown Regional



Hospital, was involved in the Women's Auxiliary and Mother's Club.



Lucille leaves behind her sons; Ken (Lois) Hollon, Jay (Becky) Hollon, grandsons; Adam (Amy) Hollon, Michael Scott Hollon, and great-grandchildren; Jayden, Jackson, and Addyson Hollon.



She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband Clarence "Woody" Hollon. Also, her parents, grandson; Aaron Hollon, brother; Bill Dugan, and sister; Florence Hales.



Services at the discretion of the family at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



