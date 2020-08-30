HOLLIS, Lula

HOLLIS (McClearin), Lula Mae Age 83, affectionately known by her family as "Sis", departed this life on August 24, 2020. She was the second of five siblings. She was a proud graduate of Dunbar H.S. class of 1954 and Central State University. A faithful member of Corinthian Baptist Church, and retiree of Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC). She was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Hollis; her beloved parents, Howard and Carrie Mae McClearin; brother, Henry McKee, and sisters, Dorothy Bates, Mattie Daniel, and Willie Mae Sneed. Survived by adopted son-special nephew, Howard McClearin Lee (Sheila); great nieces, Autumn Joy Lee-Cass (Dwight), Alicia Keith (Stephen), Christina Lee, Ariel Lee, and Sherrika Ross; sisters, Virginia King, and Francis Marr; along with a host of wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk through visitation 12-1 P.M., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside service 1:30 P.M. at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

