Age 46 of Washington Twp., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born February 23, 1976, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Gary and Beverly Hollingsworth. David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hiking. He also enjoyed going to concerts, going shooting, and gaming, but most importantly, he loved being with his family. He was a wonderful father, son, brother, and partner who will be greatly missed. David is survived by his life partner of 21 years, Dawn Oswald; sons, David Gary Hollingsworth, Jr., Dan Oswald, Chris (Jailyn) Oswald; father, Gary (Shirley) Hollingsworth; sister, Aimee Hollingsworth (Greg Umstead); as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends, including best friend, Steve Moore. He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Hollingsworth. A Gathering of Family and Friends to celebrate David's life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

