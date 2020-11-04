X

HOLLAND, Sellars

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HOLLAND, Sellars

Born October 31, 1934, in Tallassee, Alabama, to

Roosevelt and Eliza M.

Holland. Passed away October 22, 2020, age 85. He was

preceded in death by his loving wife Mary A. Holland. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Terri A.H. Hill (Martin), one brother Tucker Holland (Alfreda), one sister Glennie H. Sykes, one grandson Martin Hill, II, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, from

10-11am at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave,

Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.