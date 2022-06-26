HOLIGA, Aryetta L.



"Etta"



Age 93, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Tuesday, June, 21, 2022. Etta was born on January 12, 1929, to the late Pontelie and Ollie Mernedakis, in Athens, OH. Shortly after her birth she along with her four siblings relocated to Columbus, OH, where she went on to attend Central High School. Soon after, Etta moved to Dayton, OH, with her four children. Eventually, she relocated to Kettering, OH, where she spent the past 54 years in her dream home. She raised four children all whom resided close to home in the local Dayton area. With her husband Ludy at her side, Etta lived a wonderful life. She was a forever member of the Twigs Garden Club, in Kettering, OH, and loved hosting people in her home with her home cooked meals. She was a very active member of St. John's Lutheran church in Dayton, putting on skits for its members, managing the Share program, and Presiding over the church women's club. She loved collecting roosters decor, Santa figures of all sorts, and other beautiful antiques and items of interest. But first and foremost, she enjoyed the weekend trips to Rocky Fork Lake fishing, boating and her family. Later in life she loved playing Friday night Texas Hold 'Em with dinner at her house. She will be missed by her close-knit family and friends and all of their extended families. Etta is preceded in death by her husband Ludy, her brother Jimmie, her sister Leah, brother Obie, beloved and favorite sons Timothy, and Tony. She is survived by her daughter Carol Markland (Butch), son Bud (Kim), step-son David (Annette) daughters-in-law, Mary (late husband Tim), Jennifer (late husband Tony) and many grandchildren (10), great-grandchildren (8), and a host of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10-12pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429 with a funeral service to be held following. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service in person a livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Society or the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.

