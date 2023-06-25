Holden, H. Warren



H. Warren Holden, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Warren is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie (Skellie) Holden, his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Brad Borders, and his grandchildren, A.J. and Claire of Columbus, OH. A memorial service to honor Warren's life will take place on July 8, 2023, at 11:00AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, located at 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Warren's memory to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Dayton. For those who wish to view his memorial video, read his complete final tribute, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





