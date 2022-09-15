journal-news logo
X

Holdcraft, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOLDCRAFT, Sandra J. "Sandy"

Age 71 of Riverside, reunited with her Soul Mate, Michael Holdcraft Sr., on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born October 2, 1950, in Dayton to the late Homer and Lillian (Francis) Combs. In addition to her husband and parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Linda Sill and two brothers, Phil and Robert Combs.

She is survived by her two children, Michael (Bobbi) Holdcraft, Jr. and Deanna (Shannon) Holdcraft; grandchildren, Keelyn, Adalyn, Kevin, Lila and Sophia; brothers, Fred, Mike (Tudy), Pat (Linda) and Mark Combs; long-time partner in crime, Kathy Laffey-Miller and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Family will receive guests from 9:30-11 AM on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459), where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Entombment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.

To share a memory of Sandy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
PARKER, Dorothy
3
BARTLETT, Thayer
4
EASTMAN, Pamela
5
GATES, Marion
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top