HOLCOMB, Dorothy



Dorothy Holcomb, age 101, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Brookdale of Buck Creek. She was born the daughter of



Wilson and Annie (Hankins) Barnett on December 29, 1920, in Boswell, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her



parents; husband Charles



Holcomb; son Robert Boaz; grandsons Dale Wilson



Howard, and Donald William Howard; siblings Willabelle Goodman, Verna Anrtz, Effie Harrison, Luida Pinson, Geneva Logan, Calvin Barnett, and Rachel Smith. Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter Janie Page of Springfield; grandson Kenneth Wayne (Francie Adams) Howard; great-grandson Kenny (Heather) Howard II; great-great-grandchildren Gaige, Blake, and Corey; several nieces, nephews, and friends.



Dorothy was a loving mom, granny, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For many years



Dorothy worked as a seamstress, in her spare time she enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers in her garden and cooking five course meals for her family. Dorothy was known to have had an incredible memory; she could tell a story like no one else with great detail. Friends may call on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11AM – 12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR



MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Phil Grear officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at



