HOKE, Theodore

HOKE, Jr., Theodore John



"Ted"



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Ted was an Engineering Technician for Delphi, retiring after 30 years of service. He was a



Major in the U.S. Army, decorated Vietnam Veteran, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church,



active in the Wayne Sports Boosters and St. Peter Huber Heights sports leagues for many years. Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn R.; parents, Ted Sr. & Anne Hoke; sister, F. Jeanne Bourdon. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Hoke of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, T.J. & Kendra Hoke of Bellbrook; grandchildren, Shelby, Carter & Griffin Hoke; numerous nieces, nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 5-7 PM, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VA Hospice at the Dayton Veterans Affairs, 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428 or the St. Peter Food Pantry, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424 in Ted's memory.

