Hoke, Steven Jay



On Saturday November 16, at 5:15pm Steven Jay Hoke of Saint Paris, OH, was called home by the Lord (age 75).



Steve's immediate family made it to his bedside to say goodbye, with so many others sending their love.



Steve was survived by his wife of 36 years Cindy Hoke; son, Heath (Tori) Hoke; daughter, Holly (Frank) Wylie; stepdaughter, Carin (Mike) Benning; sisters Kathy Schafer and Kris Delacruz; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.



A celebration of Steve's life will be held from 3-5 p.m. December 8th at Shroyer Road Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers/gifts the family ask for donations to Crossroads Hospice who were exceptional with his care on his end journey. https://www.crhcf.org/memorial-donation



